9334 Laura Koppe Rd
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:18 AM

9334 Laura Koppe Rd

9334 Laura Koppe Road · No Longer Available
Location

9334 Laura Koppe Road, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9334 Laura Koppe - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

***NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE 1ST MONTHS RENT.***

Price: $1250
Security Deposit: $1050
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1140
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Dishwasher, stove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Recently built 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the well established Chatwood community! Recently installed appliances & flooring. A fresh coat of paint, plenty of counter & cabinet space in kitchen. Roomy bedrooms, & a spacious living area. APPLY TODAY! DON'T WAIT!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE4979179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9334 Laura Koppe Rd have any available units?
9334 Laura Koppe Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9334 Laura Koppe Rd have?
Some of 9334 Laura Koppe Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9334 Laura Koppe Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9334 Laura Koppe Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9334 Laura Koppe Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9334 Laura Koppe Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9334 Laura Koppe Rd offer parking?
No, 9334 Laura Koppe Rd does not offer parking.
Does 9334 Laura Koppe Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9334 Laura Koppe Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9334 Laura Koppe Rd have a pool?
No, 9334 Laura Koppe Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9334 Laura Koppe Rd have accessible units?
No, 9334 Laura Koppe Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9334 Laura Koppe Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9334 Laura Koppe Rd has units with dishwashers.

