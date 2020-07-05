9334 Laura Koppe Rd

Amenities
9334 Laura Koppe - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
***NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE 1ST MONTHS RENT.***
Price: $1250
Security Deposit: $1050
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1140
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Dishwasher, stove
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras: Recently built 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the well established Chatwood community! Recently installed appliances & flooring. A fresh coat of paint, plenty of counter & cabinet space in kitchen. Roomy bedrooms, & a spacious living area. APPLY TODAY! DON'T WAIT!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
(RLNE4979179)