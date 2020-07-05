9334 Laura Koppe Rd

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9334 Laura Koppe - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



***NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE 1ST MONTHS RENT.***



Price: $1250

Security Deposit: $1050

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1140

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Dishwasher, stove



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras: Recently built 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the well established Chatwood community! Recently installed appliances & flooring. A fresh coat of paint, plenty of counter & cabinet space in kitchen. Roomy bedrooms, & a spacious living area. APPLY TODAY! DON'T WAIT!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!



(RLNE4979179)