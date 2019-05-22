All apartments in Houston
9314 Laura Koppe Road

9314 Laura Koppe Road · No Longer Available
Location

9314 Laura Koppe Road, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms and 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great galley style kitchen with white appliances that connects to the dining area! The master suite includes a private bath with walk in shower! Large fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9314 Laura Koppe Road have any available units?
9314 Laura Koppe Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 9314 Laura Koppe Road currently offering any rent specials?
9314 Laura Koppe Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9314 Laura Koppe Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9314 Laura Koppe Road is pet friendly.
Does 9314 Laura Koppe Road offer parking?
No, 9314 Laura Koppe Road does not offer parking.
Does 9314 Laura Koppe Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9314 Laura Koppe Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9314 Laura Koppe Road have a pool?
No, 9314 Laura Koppe Road does not have a pool.
Does 9314 Laura Koppe Road have accessible units?
No, 9314 Laura Koppe Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9314 Laura Koppe Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9314 Laura Koppe Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9314 Laura Koppe Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9314 Laura Koppe Road does not have units with air conditioning.

