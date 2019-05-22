9314 Laura Koppe Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms and 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great galley style kitchen with white appliances that connects to the dining area! The master suite includes a private bath with walk in shower! Large fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.