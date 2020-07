926 Peachwood Bend Drive

Amenities

HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY LOCATED JUST OFF MEMORIAL AND ELDRIDGE ON ENCLAVE PARKWAY 'ENCLAVE LAKES'. MAKE AN APPT TODAY TO SEE THIS LARGE STUCCO HOME ON A HUGE CUL DE SAC LOT. MASTER DOWN WITH FIREPLACE AND WONDERFUL MASTER BATH AS WELL AS ANOTHER BEDROOM DOWN WITH FULL BATH.ALL FORMALS AND OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST AND FAMILY ROOM WTIH FIREPLACE. BEAUTIFUL STUDY LOCATED A FEW STEPS UP THE FRONT STAIRWAY, UPSTAIRS ARE TWO MORE BEDROOMS EACH WITH FULL BATH AND LARGE GAMEROOM WITH BUILTINS AND AN OPEN EXTRA SPACE TO BE USED FOR ALMOST ANTYHING. THIS HOME HAS A GREAT FLOORPLAN, COVERED REAR PATIO WITH TILE AND NO REAR NEIGHBORS.