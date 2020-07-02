All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 20 2019 at 1:42 PM

9227 Sandstone St

9227 Sandstone Street · No Longer Available
Location

9227 Sandstone Street, Houston, TX 77036
Sharpstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8c00d62058 ---- Come see this stunning four bedroom home! This home features a full coat of fresh paint throughout, fencing upgrades, and updates throughout. Kitchen features laods of cabinet and counter space. The tenant will need to bring their own fridge. Laundry room downstairs. Tenant will need to bring their own washer and dryer. Two story, master is upstairs, featuring a master bath suite. Half bath downstairs. Nice size guest rooms downstairs. Backyard is sure to fit your every need for entertaining! Two car garage. This home will not last long! No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Phone: 1 713-972-1222 Backyard Garage Houston Three Bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9227 Sandstone St have any available units?
9227 Sandstone St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9227 Sandstone St have?
Some of 9227 Sandstone St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9227 Sandstone St currently offering any rent specials?
9227 Sandstone St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9227 Sandstone St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9227 Sandstone St is pet friendly.
Does 9227 Sandstone St offer parking?
Yes, 9227 Sandstone St offers parking.
Does 9227 Sandstone St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9227 Sandstone St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9227 Sandstone St have a pool?
No, 9227 Sandstone St does not have a pool.
Does 9227 Sandstone St have accessible units?
No, 9227 Sandstone St does not have accessible units.
Does 9227 Sandstone St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9227 Sandstone St does not have units with dishwashers.

