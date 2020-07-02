9227 Sandstone St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8c00d62058 ---- Come see this stunning four bedroom home! This home features a full coat of fresh paint throughout, fencing upgrades, and updates throughout. Kitchen features laods of cabinet and counter space. The tenant will need to bring their own fridge. Laundry room downstairs. Tenant will need to bring their own washer and dryer. Two story, master is upstairs, featuring a master bath suite. Half bath downstairs. Nice size guest rooms downstairs. Backyard is sure to fit your every need for entertaining! Two car garage. This home will not last long! No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Phone: 1 713-972-1222 Backyard Garage Houston Three Bedroom