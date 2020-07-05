All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 9130 Olathe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9130 Olathe St
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

9130 Olathe St

9130 Olathe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Spring Branch Central
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9130 Olathe Street, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely beautiful home is 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, located in Spring Branch, close-in to downtown, features a formal living, formal dining, den with a fireplace, kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and a large indoor utility room. The house is also equipped with air-conditioner, ceiling fan, washer and dryer hookups, a lovely patio, and a garage.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5805570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9130 Olathe St have any available units?
9130 Olathe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9130 Olathe St have?
Some of 9130 Olathe St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9130 Olathe St currently offering any rent specials?
9130 Olathe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9130 Olathe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9130 Olathe St is pet friendly.
Does 9130 Olathe St offer parking?
Yes, 9130 Olathe St offers parking.
Does 9130 Olathe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9130 Olathe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9130 Olathe St have a pool?
No, 9130 Olathe St does not have a pool.
Does 9130 Olathe St have accessible units?
No, 9130 Olathe St does not have accessible units.
Does 9130 Olathe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9130 Olathe St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falls at Copper Lake
9140 Highway 6 N.
Houston, TX 77095
AmberJack Estates
529 Barker Clodine Rd
Houston, TX 77094
Lincoln Medical Center
7200 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77054
Aspire At 610
8900 Lakes at 610 Drive
Houston, TX 77054
5504 La Branch
5504 La Branch Street
Houston, TX 77004
Wimbledon Apartment Homes
16222 Stuebner Airline Rd
Houston, TX 77379
Park Falls
19321 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Camden Stonebridge
9850 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston