**Great Location** This one bedroom, one bath unit is located within walking distance to the MetroRail Line which is an extremely convenient way to get to downtown, midtown, Texas Medical Center. Minutes away from I-45, I-10 and a hop away from the White Oak Music Hall. Come check it out before it is gone. Gas is included in rental amount. **Pets are considered on a case-by-casy basis and need owner approval** **$300 non-refundable pet deposit and $20+ pet rent**