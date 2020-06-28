909 W 15 1/2 Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Home in the Heart of the Heights! - 2BR/2BA on a secluded, quiet and peaceful street. Huge private lot with over-sized fenced in backyard.



Welcome home to this well maintained and recently remodeled home with an open floor plan and lots of natural light. Grand master bedroom has been extended, and both bedrooms and bathrooms updated, recessed lighting added, exterior siding replaced, roof replaced, landscaped and much more.



New backyard building added (2017) 10x20, and can be used for office or studio, extra storage, a man cave, exercise room , she-shed, dog room, etc. The huge yard is great for kids, dogs, and adults!



Great entertainment within walking distance - Heights Biergarten, Flower Child (soon to open), Superrica, La Lucha, and plenty more that the Heights has to offer!



