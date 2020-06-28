All apartments in Houston
909 W 15 1/2 Street
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:20 PM

909 W 15 1/2 Street

909 W 15th 1/2 St · No Longer Available
Location

909 W 15th 1/2 St, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in the Heart of the Heights! - 2BR/2BA on a secluded, quiet and peaceful street. Huge private lot with over-sized fenced in backyard.

Welcome home to this well maintained and recently remodeled home with an open floor plan and lots of natural light. Grand master bedroom has been extended, and both bedrooms and bathrooms updated, recessed lighting added, exterior siding replaced, roof replaced, landscaped and much more.

New backyard building added (2017) 10x20, and can be used for office or studio, extra storage, a man cave, exercise room , she-shed, dog room, etc. The huge yard is great for kids, dogs, and adults!

Great entertainment within walking distance - Heights Biergarten, Flower Child (soon to open), Superrica, La Lucha, and plenty more that the Heights has to offer!

(RLNE5328887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 W 15 1/2 Street have any available units?
909 W 15 1/2 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 W 15 1/2 Street have?
Some of 909 W 15 1/2 Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 W 15 1/2 Street currently offering any rent specials?
909 W 15 1/2 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 W 15 1/2 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 W 15 1/2 Street is pet friendly.
Does 909 W 15 1/2 Street offer parking?
No, 909 W 15 1/2 Street does not offer parking.
Does 909 W 15 1/2 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 W 15 1/2 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 W 15 1/2 Street have a pool?
No, 909 W 15 1/2 Street does not have a pool.
Does 909 W 15 1/2 Street have accessible units?
No, 909 W 15 1/2 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 909 W 15 1/2 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 W 15 1/2 Street does not have units with dishwashers.

