All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 9029 Brandon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9029 Brandon Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 4:50 PM

9029 Brandon Street

9029 Brandon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Sunnyside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9029 Brandon Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Clean 4BR with 2BTHs ready for immediate move-in. Huge yard in the front and back. Dog kennel in the back yard. No frills or fuss, simply a well put together home with energy efficient stucco-like construction, fresh paint, natural light, central AC and heat. Laundry room in the house with tons of counter space and cabinets in the spacious kitchen. Separate dining room can accommodate a nice size dining set. Convenient frwy and public transit access. Quiet street with friendly neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9029 Brandon Street have any available units?
9029 Brandon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9029 Brandon Street have?
Some of 9029 Brandon Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9029 Brandon Street currently offering any rent specials?
9029 Brandon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9029 Brandon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9029 Brandon Street is pet friendly.
Does 9029 Brandon Street offer parking?
Yes, 9029 Brandon Street offers parking.
Does 9029 Brandon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9029 Brandon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9029 Brandon Street have a pool?
No, 9029 Brandon Street does not have a pool.
Does 9029 Brandon Street have accessible units?
No, 9029 Brandon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9029 Brandon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9029 Brandon Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coventry Square
8630 Easton Commons Dr
Houston, TX 77095
Coventry Park
9401 Coventry Square Dr
Houston, TX 77099
The Dawson
13411 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Serena Grove
17630 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Pearl Greenway
3788 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77027
3800 Main
3800 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Warwick at Westchase
10936 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Carrington at Champion Forest
13313 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77069

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston