9029 Brandon Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Clean 4BR with 2BTHs ready for immediate move-in. Huge yard in the front and back. Dog kennel in the back yard. No frills or fuss, simply a well put together home with energy efficient stucco-like construction, fresh paint, natural light, central AC and heat. Laundry room in the house with tons of counter space and cabinets in the spacious kitchen. Separate dining room can accommodate a nice size dining set. Convenient frwy and public transit access. Quiet street with friendly neighbors.