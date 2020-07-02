902 Eastlake Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Ideally located, just off Hwy 45 and Edgebrook Dr and 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath Ranch offers convenience and comfort you NEED! The Open Floor Plan from the Living Room flows nicely into the efficient Galley Kitchen. The Master and 2 Secondary Rooms are specifically designed with comfort and privacy in mind, when entertaining indoors. The Oversized Driveway, 2 car garage and Spacious Front/Back Yard, is a bonus for large gatherings. Schedule a self-showing or apply at www.goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.