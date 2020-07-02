All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
902 Eastlake Street
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:06 PM

902 Eastlake Street

902 Eastlake · No Longer Available
Location

902 Eastlake, Houston, TX 77034
Edgebrook

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ideally located, just off Hwy 45 and Edgebrook Dr and 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath Ranch offers convenience and comfort you NEED! The Open Floor Plan from the Living Room flows nicely into the efficient Galley Kitchen. The Master and 2 Secondary Rooms are specifically designed with comfort and privacy in mind, when entertaining indoors. The Oversized Driveway, 2 car garage and Spacious Front/Back Yard, is a bonus for large gatherings. Schedule a self-showing or apply at www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Eastlake Street have any available units?
902 Eastlake Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 902 Eastlake Street currently offering any rent specials?
902 Eastlake Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Eastlake Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 902 Eastlake Street is pet friendly.
Does 902 Eastlake Street offer parking?
Yes, 902 Eastlake Street offers parking.
Does 902 Eastlake Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Eastlake Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Eastlake Street have a pool?
No, 902 Eastlake Street does not have a pool.
Does 902 Eastlake Street have accessible units?
No, 902 Eastlake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Eastlake Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 Eastlake Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 902 Eastlake Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 902 Eastlake Street does not have units with air conditioning.

