All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 9006 Laverne Crescent.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9006 Laverne Crescent
Last updated December 23 2019 at 1:29 PM

9006 Laverne Crescent

9006 Laverne Crescent · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Spring Branch Central
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9006 Laverne Crescent, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy the pristine location of Spring Branch with the security and comfort of a gated community! This immaculately maintained and well-cared for home offers a free-flowing floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors, an open kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, a large master suite filled with natural light, and an outdoor space that is perfect for entertaining! Close proximity to Memorial Park, Downtown, major freeways, and great restaurants! All appliances, including the washer and dryer stay with the home. Lawn maintenance, water and trash are included as well. Home has never flooded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9006 Laverne Crescent have any available units?
9006 Laverne Crescent doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9006 Laverne Crescent have?
Some of 9006 Laverne Crescent's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9006 Laverne Crescent currently offering any rent specials?
9006 Laverne Crescent is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9006 Laverne Crescent pet-friendly?
No, 9006 Laverne Crescent is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9006 Laverne Crescent offer parking?
Yes, 9006 Laverne Crescent offers parking.
Does 9006 Laverne Crescent have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9006 Laverne Crescent offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9006 Laverne Crescent have a pool?
No, 9006 Laverne Crescent does not have a pool.
Does 9006 Laverne Crescent have accessible units?
No, 9006 Laverne Crescent does not have accessible units.
Does 9006 Laverne Crescent have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9006 Laverne Crescent has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside
9550 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Connection At Buffalo Pointe
10201 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77054
Inwood Grove
7302 Alabonson Rd
Houston, TX 77088
Magnolia Creek
799 Normandy St
Houston, TX 77015
Pearl @ the Mix
2910 Milam St
Houston, TX 77006
Astor Tanglewood
502 S Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Pearl Residences At CityCentre
10401 Town and Country Way
Houston, TX 77024
Monaco at Main
8333 Braesmain Dr
Houston, TX 77025

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston