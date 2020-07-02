9006 Laverne Crescent

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy the pristine location of Spring Branch with the security and comfort of a gated community! This immaculately maintained and well-cared for home offers a free-flowing floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors, an open kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, a large master suite filled with natural light, and an outdoor space that is perfect for entertaining! Close proximity to Memorial Park, Downtown, major freeways, and great restaurants! All appliances, including the washer and dryer stay with the home. Lawn maintenance, water and trash are included as well. Home has never flooded.