Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:00 PM

8936 Duane

8936 Duane Street · No Longer Available
Location

8936 Duane Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
8936 Duane Available 03/04/20 Coming soon in Southeast Houston! - This is a cute 2 bedroom, up for rent very soon. This house is being updated for you to move in. Please contact us to put you on our waiting list! Dont let this one get away.

Rental Requirement/Criteria:

A.
Credit Score - 680+
Rental & Work History* - 1+ years verifiable
Security Deposit - 1/2 Month

B.
Credit Score - 580-680
Rental & Work History* - 1+ years verifiable
Security Deposit - 1 month rent

C.
Credit Score - 500-579
Rental & Work History* - 2+ years verifiable
Security Deposit - 2 months' rent

D.
Credit Score - Under 500 or no SSN
Rental & Work History* - 2+ years verifiable
Security Deposit - 2 months' rent

-Our 2 year leases afford you peace of mind that your rent is locked in to today's rates.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4518533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8936 Duane have any available units?
8936 Duane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8936 Duane currently offering any rent specials?
8936 Duane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8936 Duane pet-friendly?
No, 8936 Duane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8936 Duane offer parking?
No, 8936 Duane does not offer parking.
Does 8936 Duane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8936 Duane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8936 Duane have a pool?
No, 8936 Duane does not have a pool.
Does 8936 Duane have accessible units?
No, 8936 Duane does not have accessible units.
Does 8936 Duane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8936 Duane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8936 Duane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8936 Duane does not have units with air conditioning.

