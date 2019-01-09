Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated

8936 Duane Available 03/04/20 Coming soon in Southeast Houston! - This is a cute 2 bedroom, up for rent very soon. This house is being updated for you to move in. Please contact us to put you on our waiting list! Dont let this one get away.



Rental Requirement/Criteria:



A.

Credit Score - 680+

Rental & Work History* - 1+ years verifiable

Security Deposit - 1/2 Month



B.

Credit Score - 580-680

Rental & Work History* - 1+ years verifiable

Security Deposit - 1 month rent



C.

Credit Score - 500-579

Rental & Work History* - 2+ years verifiable

Security Deposit - 2 months' rent



D.

Credit Score - Under 500 or no SSN

Rental & Work History* - 2+ years verifiable

Security Deposit - 2 months' rent



-Our 2 year leases afford you peace of mind that your rent is locked in to today's rates.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4518533)