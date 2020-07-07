Amenities

8923 Springview Lane Available 06/01/20 Spacious 4BA/2BA Home With A Pool! - Beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom house in Binglewood / Spring Branch North neighborhood. This lovely home comes equipped with a fenced-in yard (full), swimming pool, updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, hardwood floors throughout, high/vaulted ceilings, alarm system, laundry on-site, and a spacious open-concept living room.



Lawn and Pool Maintenance Included.



Never Flooded. NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5703221)