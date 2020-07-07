All apartments in Houston
8923 Springview Lane
Last updated May 22 2020 at 11:28 AM

8923 Springview Lane

Location

8923 Springview Lane, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
8923 Springview Lane Available 06/01/20 Spacious 4BA/2BA Home With A Pool! - Beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom house in Binglewood / Spring Branch North neighborhood. This lovely home comes equipped with a fenced-in yard (full), swimming pool, updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, hardwood floors throughout, high/vaulted ceilings, alarm system, laundry on-site, and a spacious open-concept living room.

Lawn and Pool Maintenance Included.

Never Flooded. NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5703221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8923 Springview Lane have any available units?
8923 Springview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8923 Springview Lane have?
Some of 8923 Springview Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8923 Springview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8923 Springview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8923 Springview Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8923 Springview Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8923 Springview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8923 Springview Lane offers parking.
Does 8923 Springview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8923 Springview Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8923 Springview Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8923 Springview Lane has a pool.
Does 8923 Springview Lane have accessible units?
No, 8923 Springview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8923 Springview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8923 Springview Lane has units with dishwashers.

