8815 Reamer Street

TOTALLY REMODELED!! Many updates including a SUNROOM!! Perfect for entertaining. New granite in kitchen, updated kitchen cabinets and backsplash, new light fixtures, new plumbing fixtures, new paint interior, brand new shower's tiles and toilets. New stainless steel appliances. Updated landscaping and much more. This home sits on a great street near schools, restaurants and shops with easy access to highway 59. Must see to appreciate! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! **NO SECURITY DEPOSIT PROGRAM** Ask how to qualify! !! Apply here https://www.rhris.com/applyNowV3/ApplyNowV3.cfm?MgmtCoIDParm=386&siteid=22279A