Last updated December 21 2019 at 5:15 PM

8815 Reamer Street

8815 Reamer Street · No Longer Available
Location

8815 Reamer Street, Houston, TX 77074
Braeburn

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
TOTALLY REMODELED!! Many updates including a SUNROOM!! Perfect for entertaining. New granite in kitchen, updated kitchen cabinets and backsplash, new light fixtures, new plumbing fixtures, new paint interior, brand new shower's tiles and toilets. New stainless steel appliances. Updated landscaping and much more. This home sits on a great street near schools, restaurants and shops with easy access to highway 59. Must see to appreciate! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! **NO SECURITY DEPOSIT PROGRAM** Ask how to qualify! !! Apply here https://www.rhris.com/applyNowV3/ApplyNowV3.cfm?MgmtCoIDParm=386&siteid=22279A

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8815 Reamer Street have any available units?
8815 Reamer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8815 Reamer Street have?
Some of 8815 Reamer Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8815 Reamer Street currently offering any rent specials?
8815 Reamer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8815 Reamer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8815 Reamer Street is pet friendly.
Does 8815 Reamer Street offer parking?
No, 8815 Reamer Street does not offer parking.
Does 8815 Reamer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8815 Reamer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8815 Reamer Street have a pool?
No, 8815 Reamer Street does not have a pool.
Does 8815 Reamer Street have accessible units?
No, 8815 Reamer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8815 Reamer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8815 Reamer Street does not have units with dishwashers.

