Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets fireplace game room bathtub

Beautiful home in Clearwood Crossing ready for move in! Home features large living room with tray ceiling and corner fireplace, spacious kitchen with tile floor and lots of cabinet/counter space, large formal dining room, gameroom up, beautiful master bedroom with tray ceilings, master bath with walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower, nice size secondary bedrooms, big backyard with covered patio and much more. Schedule your appointment today!