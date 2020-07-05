8759 Berndale Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE-IN READY!! NEWLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH LARGE BACKYARD WITH HUGE STORAGE BUILDING. DOUBLE DRIVEWAY ONE SIDE LEADS TO THE BACK OF HOME. OPEN KITCHEN INCLUDES ALL APPLIANCES. CEILING FANS IN ALL THE BEDROOMS. TILE FLOORS AND FRESH PAINT. THIS ENTIRE HOME HAS BEEN UPDATED INSIDE AND OUT!!