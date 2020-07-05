8759 Berndale Street, Houston, TX 77029 Pleasantville Area
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE-IN READY!! NEWLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH LARGE BACKYARD WITH HUGE STORAGE BUILDING. DOUBLE DRIVEWAY ONE SIDE LEADS TO THE BACK OF HOME. OPEN KITCHEN INCLUDES ALL APPLIANCES. CEILING FANS IN ALL THE BEDROOMS. TILE FLOORS AND FRESH PAINT. THIS ENTIRE HOME HAS BEEN UPDATED INSIDE AND OUT!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8759 Berndale Street have any available units?
8759 Berndale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8759 Berndale Street have?
Some of 8759 Berndale Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8759 Berndale Street currently offering any rent specials?
8759 Berndale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.