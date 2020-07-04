All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8733 Victorian Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8733 Victorian Village
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

8733 Victorian Village

8733 Victorian Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Fondren Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8733 Victorian Village Drive, Houston, TX 77071
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
8733 Victorian Village Available 02/17/20 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom townhome next to Beltway 8 & Gessner - Gated community! great 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom townhome next to Beltway 8 & Gessner. Recently updated. Clean, bright, spacious and ready for the right residents to call home. Wood look tile throughout - no carpet! Updated kitchen and bathrooms with granite counters. Great location! Close to major freeways. Sec 8 & VASH Welcome!
Listing courtesy of Pro Plus Realtors, Texas Broker LLC.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5522381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8733 Victorian Village have any available units?
8733 Victorian Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8733 Victorian Village currently offering any rent specials?
8733 Victorian Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8733 Victorian Village pet-friendly?
No, 8733 Victorian Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8733 Victorian Village offer parking?
No, 8733 Victorian Village does not offer parking.
Does 8733 Victorian Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8733 Victorian Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8733 Victorian Village have a pool?
No, 8733 Victorian Village does not have a pool.
Does 8733 Victorian Village have accessible units?
No, 8733 Victorian Village does not have accessible units.
Does 8733 Victorian Village have units with dishwashers?
No, 8733 Victorian Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8733 Victorian Village have units with air conditioning?
No, 8733 Victorian Village does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments
9988 Windmill Lakes
Houston, TX 77075
Post Oak Park I
1919 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
Plaza at the Medical Center
2700 Holly Hall St
Houston, TX 77054
Casa Rosa
5555 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX 77091
Costa Vizcaya
12020 N Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Camden Woodson Park
14633 Woodson Park Dr
Houston, TX 77044
Tiffany Square
3030 Greenridge Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Valencia Place
3131 West Bellfort Ave
Houston, TX 77054

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston