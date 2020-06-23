All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8723 McAvoy Dr

8723 Mcavoy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8723 Mcavoy Drive, Houston, TX 77074
Braeburn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/65c46890fe ----
Welcome to 8723 McAvoy Dr! This beautifully renovated home in Brays Oaks has been updated and refreshed. The open layout offers a great amount space throughout the home. The kitchen has brand new granite countertops. The appliances and fixtures are all brand new as well offering a modern touch. The bathrooms have been completely updated with new granite countertops and fixtures. The showers have been designed beautifully with new tile. The spacious fenced backyard includes a cement patio perfect for entertainment space. This lovely home won\'t last! Schedule your showings now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8723 McAvoy Dr have any available units?
8723 McAvoy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8723 McAvoy Dr have?
Some of 8723 McAvoy Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8723 McAvoy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8723 McAvoy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8723 McAvoy Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8723 McAvoy Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8723 McAvoy Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8723 McAvoy Dr offers parking.
Does 8723 McAvoy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8723 McAvoy Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8723 McAvoy Dr have a pool?
No, 8723 McAvoy Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8723 McAvoy Dr have accessible units?
No, 8723 McAvoy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8723 McAvoy Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8723 McAvoy Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

