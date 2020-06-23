Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/65c46890fe ----

Welcome to 8723 McAvoy Dr! This beautifully renovated home in Brays Oaks has been updated and refreshed. The open layout offers a great amount space throughout the home. The kitchen has brand new granite countertops. The appliances and fixtures are all brand new as well offering a modern touch. The bathrooms have been completely updated with new granite countertops and fixtures. The showers have been designed beautifully with new tile. The spacious fenced backyard includes a cement patio perfect for entertainment space. This lovely home won\'t last! Schedule your showings now!