Welcome to 8723 McAvoy Dr! This beautifully renovated home in Brays Oaks has been updated and refreshed. The open layout offers a great amount space throughout the home. The kitchen has brand new granite countertops. The appliances and fixtures are all brand new as well offering a modern touch. The bathrooms have been completely updated with new granite countertops and fixtures. The showers have been designed beautifully with new tile. The spacious fenced backyard includes a cement patio perfect for entertainment space. This lovely home won\'t last! Schedule your showings now!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
