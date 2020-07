Amenities

garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home. It is newly renovated with updated countertops and fresh paint throughout. Master bedroom has it very own master bathroom. This kitchen is tiled and a range will be provided. All other appliances are tenants responsibility. The garage has been partially converted and used as a third bedroom and storage. Don't forget to checkout the amazing backyard. Look at the photo's and see for yourself.