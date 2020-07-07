Rent Calculator
8704 Village Of Fondren Drive
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:41 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8704 Village Of Fondren Drive
8704 Village of Fondren Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
8704 Village of Fondren Dr, Houston, TX 77071
Greater Fondren Southwest
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Well maintained property and will be ready to move in. New stove just put in, refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Good Location, quick access to freeways, shopping centers and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8704 Village Of Fondren Drive have any available units?
8704 Village Of Fondren Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8704 Village Of Fondren Drive have?
Some of 8704 Village Of Fondren Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8704 Village Of Fondren Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8704 Village Of Fondren Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8704 Village Of Fondren Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8704 Village Of Fondren Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 8704 Village Of Fondren Drive offer parking?
No, 8704 Village Of Fondren Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8704 Village Of Fondren Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8704 Village Of Fondren Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8704 Village Of Fondren Drive have a pool?
No, 8704 Village Of Fondren Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8704 Village Of Fondren Drive have accessible units?
No, 8704 Village Of Fondren Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8704 Village Of Fondren Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8704 Village Of Fondren Drive has units with dishwashers.
