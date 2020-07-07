All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8637 Victorian Village Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8637 Victorian Village Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8637 Victorian Village Dr

8637 Victorian Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Fondren Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8637 Victorian Village Drive, Houston, TX 77071
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Unit is easy access to Beltway. Unit is a 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath. Small patio. and built in wash and dryer connection. Machine is not included. The entire unit is tile floor other than the stair way is carpet. Water is included in the rent. No pets. Unit is rented for $950.00. Min. contract lease is for 12 month and One month security deposit at $900.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8637 Victorian Village Dr have any available units?
8637 Victorian Village Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8637 Victorian Village Dr have?
Some of 8637 Victorian Village Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8637 Victorian Village Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8637 Victorian Village Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8637 Victorian Village Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8637 Victorian Village Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8637 Victorian Village Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8637 Victorian Village Dr offers parking.
Does 8637 Victorian Village Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8637 Victorian Village Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8637 Victorian Village Dr have a pool?
No, 8637 Victorian Village Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8637 Victorian Village Dr have accessible units?
No, 8637 Victorian Village Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8637 Victorian Village Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8637 Victorian Village Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alice Street Apts
3645 Alice St
Houston, TX 77021
Finley West
9940 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77042
6711 Mullins Drive
6711 Mullins Drive
Houston, TX 77081
Connection At Buffalo Pointe
10201 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77054
Tidwell Park Apartments
9400 Bauman Rd
Houston, TX 77022
Cabochon at River Oaks
2828 Bammel Ln
Houston, TX 77098
Hayden at Enclave
12951 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Domain Boulder Creek
11576 Pearland Parkway
Houston, TX 77089

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston