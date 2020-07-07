8637 Victorian Village Drive, Houston, TX 77071 Greater Fondren Southwest
Amenities
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Unit is easy access to Beltway. Unit is a 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath. Small patio. and built in wash and dryer connection. Machine is not included. The entire unit is tile floor other than the stair way is carpet. Water is included in the rent. No pets. Unit is rented for $950.00. Min. contract lease is for 12 month and One month security deposit at $900.00
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8637 Victorian Village Dr have any available units?
8637 Victorian Village Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8637 Victorian Village Dr have?
Some of 8637 Victorian Village Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8637 Victorian Village Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8637 Victorian Village Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.