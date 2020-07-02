All apartments in Houston
Location

8513 Robindell Drive, Houston, TX 77074
Braeburn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This is a beauty. And it won't last at this price! The home has been totally updated. No flooding! Freshly painted throughout the kitchen has been remolded to include new built-in stainless steel microwave & stove, new countertops, cabinets with added underneath lighting and new flooring. Living room & Dining rooms are open. Both bathrooms have new cabinets, flooring, and new sinks. Beautiful spacious backyard to enjoy your morning coffee or weekend BBQ's with the family. A family-friendly community, close to Houston Baptist University and Meyerland Plaza, as well as 610.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8513 Robindell Drive have any available units?
8513 Robindell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8513 Robindell Drive have?
Some of 8513 Robindell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8513 Robindell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8513 Robindell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8513 Robindell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8513 Robindell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8513 Robindell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8513 Robindell Drive offers parking.
Does 8513 Robindell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8513 Robindell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8513 Robindell Drive have a pool?
No, 8513 Robindell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8513 Robindell Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 8513 Robindell Drive has accessible units.
Does 8513 Robindell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8513 Robindell Drive has units with dishwashers.

