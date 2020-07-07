All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 6 2020 at 9:41 AM

8506 Cold Lake Dr

8506 Cold Lake Drive
Location

8506 Cold Lake Drive, Houston, TX 77088
Greater Inwood

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
If you are looking for a place to relax and unwind, this is the place for you. This home is very nice. It is light and bright with neutral colors throughout. fresh paint, plenty of closets and storage spaces. master has his and her closets. This two-story home has three possibly four bedrooms, two full and one half baths. Ceiling fans throughout, new upgraded carpet, 2 car garage door with remote door opener. Nice fireplace in the living room. chandelier in dining room, fenced back yard. Home located in a nice neighborhood. Must see to appreciate. Call to make an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8506 Cold Lake Dr have any available units?
8506 Cold Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8506 Cold Lake Dr have?
Some of 8506 Cold Lake Dr's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8506 Cold Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8506 Cold Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8506 Cold Lake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8506 Cold Lake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8506 Cold Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8506 Cold Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 8506 Cold Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8506 Cold Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8506 Cold Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 8506 Cold Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8506 Cold Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 8506 Cold Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8506 Cold Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8506 Cold Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

