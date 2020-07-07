8506 Cold Lake Dr

Amenities

garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace carpet

If you are looking for a place to relax and unwind, this is the place for you. This home is very nice. It is light and bright with neutral colors throughout. fresh paint, plenty of closets and storage spaces. master has his and her closets. This two-story home has three possibly four bedrooms, two full and one half baths. Ceiling fans throughout, new upgraded carpet, 2 car garage door with remote door opener. Nice fireplace in the living room. chandelier in dining room, fenced back yard. Home located in a nice neighborhood. Must see to appreciate. Call to make an appointment today.