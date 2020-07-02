8435 Hearth Drive

Amenities
Come check out this spacious 1040 Square Foot 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo!
Available for immediate move in!
This unit has many offers including:
-A spacious walk in closet
-A gourmet kitchen with lots of cabinet space
-Full size washer and dryer IN UNIT
-Cable ready
-Personal storage closet on your private patio/balcony, and much more.
Nestled in Houston TX, Minutes away from medical district and the NRG Stadium. Best of all water and trash included!
Contact us today for a tour and let us move you in your next home today !
To apply email us!
*Will work with backgrounds case by case basis.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/houston-tx?lid=12546177
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5124122)