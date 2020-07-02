All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:31 PM

8435 Hearth Drive

8435 Hearth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8435 Hearth Drive, Houston, TX 77054
South Main

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Come check out this spacious 1040 Square Foot 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo!
Available for immediate move in!

This unit has many offers including:
-A spacious walk in closet
-A gourmet kitchen with lots of cabinet space
-Full size washer and dryer IN UNIT
-Cable ready
-Personal storage closet on your private patio/balcony, and much more.

Nestled in Houston TX, Minutes away from medical district and the NRG Stadium. Best of all water and trash included!

Contact us today for a tour and let us move you in your next home today !
To apply email us!

*Will work with backgrounds case by case basis.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/houston-tx?lid=12546177

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5124122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8435 Hearth Drive have any available units?
8435 Hearth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8435 Hearth Drive have?
Some of 8435 Hearth Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8435 Hearth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8435 Hearth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8435 Hearth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8435 Hearth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8435 Hearth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8435 Hearth Drive offers parking.
Does 8435 Hearth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8435 Hearth Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8435 Hearth Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8435 Hearth Drive has a pool.
Does 8435 Hearth Drive have accessible units?
No, 8435 Hearth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8435 Hearth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8435 Hearth Drive has units with dishwashers.

