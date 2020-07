8406 Banting Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL AND STUNNING REMODELED ONE STORY HOME. NEUTRAL FRESH PAINT INSIDE, MODERN TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT FOR EASY CLEANING. NICE KITCHEN WITH VIEW TO BACKYARD. SURROUND YOURSELF WITH NEW CABINETRY IN KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTERS, NEW FIXTURES. DINING ROOM IS ADJACENT TO SLIDING DOOR FOR EASY ACCESS TO BACKYARD SO YOU CAN SIP YOUR COFFEE AND RELAX.. NICE SPACIOUS MASTER WITH SUPER MODERN SHOWER AND NICE HOLLYWOOD BATHROOM WITH A TOILET AVAILABLE FOR EACH ADJOINING BEDROOMS. WONDERFUL FLOOR PLAN WITH TWO BEDROOMS THAT CONNECT, PERFECT FOR A NURSERY OR SIBBLINGS. A MUST SEE!