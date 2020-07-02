All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:33 PM

8330 Mcavoy Drive

8330 Mcavoy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8330 Mcavoy Drive, Houston, TX 77074
Braeburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
2 HOMES FOR 1!!Spacious home with attached guest quarters and large back yard in Sharpstown Area, minutes to shopping and major thoroughfares. Quick access to Fondren & HWY 69 and a short drive to Bissonnet and 610 W. Loop South. The main home offers a large living room and dining areas and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home has been been completely remodeled with granite tops and new vinyl flooring. The attached guest quarters has a private entry and features a full kitchen, dining and living areas and 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Schedule your viewings before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8330 Mcavoy Drive have any available units?
8330 Mcavoy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8330 Mcavoy Drive have?
Some of 8330 Mcavoy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8330 Mcavoy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8330 Mcavoy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8330 Mcavoy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8330 Mcavoy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8330 Mcavoy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8330 Mcavoy Drive offers parking.
Does 8330 Mcavoy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8330 Mcavoy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8330 Mcavoy Drive have a pool?
No, 8330 Mcavoy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8330 Mcavoy Drive have accessible units?
No, 8330 Mcavoy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8330 Mcavoy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8330 Mcavoy Drive has units with dishwashers.

