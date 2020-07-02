8330 Mcavoy Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2 HOMES FOR 1!!Spacious home with attached guest quarters and large back yard in Sharpstown Area, minutes to shopping and major thoroughfares. Quick access to Fondren & HWY 69 and a short drive to Bissonnet and 610 W. Loop South. The main home offers a large living room and dining areas and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home has been been completely remodeled with granite tops and new vinyl flooring. The attached guest quarters has a private entry and features a full kitchen, dining and living areas and 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Schedule your viewings before it's gone!