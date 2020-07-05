All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 14 2019 at 6:29 PM

8322 Amber Cove Drive

8322 Amber Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8322 Amber Cove Drive, Houston, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Luxury living with breath taking views of Lake Houston! Nestled in the quiet neighborhood of Atascocita Cove, find this home paradise, filled with spacious rooms that rests on the corner of a cul-de-sac lot with two large front yards to enjoy. A stunning entry make way to an inviting foyer with neutral paint and gracefully arched doorways, large living space with a formal dining room just off the kitchen. Dream up chef-inspired cuisines in the kitchen that features 42 cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an artistic designed backsplash that includes a breakfast bar. This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features tile throughout the main living areas, an oversized utility room and a large mud room. Other notable features include high ceilings, princess balcony and bonus storage room on the second floor. Enjoy peace and tranquillity in the master suite with a walk-in closet, dual vanities, garden tub with separate glass enclosed shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8322 Amber Cove Drive have any available units?
8322 Amber Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8322 Amber Cove Drive have?
Some of 8322 Amber Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8322 Amber Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8322 Amber Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8322 Amber Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8322 Amber Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8322 Amber Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8322 Amber Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 8322 Amber Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8322 Amber Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8322 Amber Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 8322 Amber Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8322 Amber Cove Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 8322 Amber Cove Drive has accessible units.
Does 8322 Amber Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8322 Amber Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.

