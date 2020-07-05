8322 Amber Cove Drive

Amenities

Luxury living with breath taking views of Lake Houston! Nestled in the quiet neighborhood of Atascocita Cove, find this home paradise, filled with spacious rooms that rests on the corner of a cul-de-sac lot with two large front yards to enjoy. A stunning entry make way to an inviting foyer with neutral paint and gracefully arched doorways, large living space with a formal dining room just off the kitchen. Dream up chef-inspired cuisines in the kitchen that features 42 cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an artistic designed backsplash that includes a breakfast bar. This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features tile throughout the main living areas, an oversized utility room and a large mud room. Other notable features include high ceilings, princess balcony and bonus storage room on the second floor. Enjoy peace and tranquillity in the master suite with a walk-in closet, dual vanities, garden tub with separate glass enclosed shower.