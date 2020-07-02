All apartments in Houston
8317 Sands Point Dr
8317 Sands Point Dr

8317 Sands Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8317 Sands Point Drive, Houston, TX 77036
Sharpstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/768ab50043 ---- Amazing home with a golf course as your backyard! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit offers an amazing backyard with a view! This unit is just 15 minutes from downtown and the medical center. Offering laminate wood flooring, this updated unit is a must see! Basic cable, water, door to door trash pick up, washer/dryer in unit, courtesy patrol and two pools are all included in this rental rate! Come check it out today! Includes water, trash, basic cable, pools, ground maintenance and courtesy patrol. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Phone: 1 713-972-1222 Renters Insurance Required Two Pools Water And Trash Provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8317 Sands Point Dr have any available units?
8317 Sands Point Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8317 Sands Point Dr have?
Some of 8317 Sands Point Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8317 Sands Point Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8317 Sands Point Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8317 Sands Point Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8317 Sands Point Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8317 Sands Point Dr offer parking?
No, 8317 Sands Point Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8317 Sands Point Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8317 Sands Point Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8317 Sands Point Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8317 Sands Point Dr has a pool.
Does 8317 Sands Point Dr have accessible units?
No, 8317 Sands Point Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8317 Sands Point Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8317 Sands Point Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

