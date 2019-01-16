8317 Sands Point Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/768ab50043 ----

Amazing home with a golf course as your backyard! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit offers an amazing backyard with a view! This unit is just 15 minutes from downtown and the medical center. Offering laminate wood flooring, this updated unit is a must see! Basic cable, water, door to door trash pick up, washer/dryer in unit, courtesy patrol and two pools are all included in this rental rate! Come check it out today! Includes water, trash, basic cable, pools, ground maintenance and courtesy patrol.



Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



AREA Texas Realty & Property Management

2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

Phone: 1 713-972-1222



Renters Insurance Required

Two Pools

Water And Trash Provided