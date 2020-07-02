All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8306 Caddo St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8306 Caddo St
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:33 AM

8306 Caddo St

8306 Caddo Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8306 Caddo Rd, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
8306 Caddo St - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/953190?source=marketing

***NOW ACCEPTING SECTION 8***
***NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE 1ST MONTHS RENT.***

Price: $1495
Security Deposit: $1295
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1620
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Dishwasher Stove/Range Garbage Disposal

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: CHARMING HOME! This recently built home has so much to offer.. 3 bedrooms 2 baths, near lake and boat access, open concept living with large living room and dinning area, kitchen with more than enough counter and cabinet space, bedrooms with plenty of storage space, inviting colors and much more! APPLY TODAY! Still under construction

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4921377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8306 Caddo St have any available units?
8306 Caddo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8306 Caddo St have?
Some of 8306 Caddo St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8306 Caddo St currently offering any rent specials?
8306 Caddo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8306 Caddo St pet-friendly?
No, 8306 Caddo St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8306 Caddo St offer parking?
No, 8306 Caddo St does not offer parking.
Does 8306 Caddo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8306 Caddo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8306 Caddo St have a pool?
No, 8306 Caddo St does not have a pool.
Does 8306 Caddo St have accessible units?
No, 8306 Caddo St does not have accessible units.
Does 8306 Caddo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8306 Caddo St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terracita
801 Allen Genoa Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Adobe Springs
3700 Watonga Blvd
Houston, TX 77092
Watermarke Apartment Homes
9404 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
500 Crawford
500 Crawford St
Houston, TX 77002
Broadstone Skyline
707 Saulnier St
Houston, TX 77002
Ascent at CityCentre
801 Town and Country Ln
Houston, TX 77024
Abbey at Champions
14101 Walters Rd
Houston, TX 77014
San Montego
1600 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston