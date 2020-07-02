Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range Property Amenities accepts section 8

8306 Caddo St - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/953190?source=marketing



***NOW ACCEPTING SECTION 8***

***NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE 1ST MONTHS RENT.***



Price: $1495

Security Deposit: $1295

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1620

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Dishwasher Stove/Range Garbage Disposal



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras: CHARMING HOME! This recently built home has so much to offer.. 3 bedrooms 2 baths, near lake and boat access, open concept living with large living room and dinning area, kitchen with more than enough counter and cabinet space, bedrooms with plenty of storage space, inviting colors and much more! APPLY TODAY! Still under construction



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4921377)