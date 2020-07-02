Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
829 Colony Ln
Last updated June 1 2019 at 11:02 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
829 Colony Ln
829 Colony Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Northside - Northline
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
829 Colony Lane, Houston, TX 77076
Northside - Northline
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice 3 bedroom home. New tile and wood floors throughout, fresh paint, updated appliances and countertops. Priced to sell fast, this deal won't last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 829 Colony Ln have any available units?
829 Colony Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 829 Colony Ln currently offering any rent specials?
829 Colony Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 Colony Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 829 Colony Ln is pet friendly.
Does 829 Colony Ln offer parking?
No, 829 Colony Ln does not offer parking.
Does 829 Colony Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 Colony Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 Colony Ln have a pool?
No, 829 Colony Ln does not have a pool.
Does 829 Colony Ln have accessible units?
No, 829 Colony Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 829 Colony Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 829 Colony Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 829 Colony Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 829 Colony Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
