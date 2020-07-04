8207 Dover Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE IN READY!!! This lovely 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home located in the historic Glenbrook Valley area. Features include spacious family room - perfect for family gatherings! Gorgeous fireplace that can be enjoyed from either the family room or the formal living room. Stone flooring in kitchen and family room, two full bathrooms. Large back yard with covered patio, ample storage in the garage. Easy access to I-45, minutes from Hobby, Downtown and Kemah. Don't wait, call us today for more details.