All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8205 Claiborne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8205 Claiborne
Last updated June 20 2019 at 9:36 AM

8205 Claiborne

8205 Claiborne Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8205 Claiborne Street, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
8205 Claiborne - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1495

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Security Deposit: $1295
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1620
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Stove/Range

Extras: WOW! Never lived in 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Property offers a large living space perfect for the whole family, kitchen with recently installed appliances, lots of counter and cabinet space, spacious bathrooms and bedrooms property is priced to lease fast don't wait!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4860808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8205 Claiborne have any available units?
8205 Claiborne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8205 Claiborne have?
Some of 8205 Claiborne's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8205 Claiborne currently offering any rent specials?
8205 Claiborne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8205 Claiborne pet-friendly?
No, 8205 Claiborne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8205 Claiborne offer parking?
No, 8205 Claiborne does not offer parking.
Does 8205 Claiborne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8205 Claiborne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8205 Claiborne have a pool?
No, 8205 Claiborne does not have a pool.
Does 8205 Claiborne have accessible units?
No, 8205 Claiborne does not have accessible units.
Does 8205 Claiborne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8205 Claiborne has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences 2727
2727 Elmside Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Cortland Copperleaf
14811 West Rd
Houston, TX 77095
The Ivy River Oaks Apartments
2311 Mid Lane
Houston, TX 77027
Beacon at Buffalo Pointe
10301 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77054
Quay Point Apartments
3925 Arlington Square Dr
Houston, TX 77034
Dorchester
4011 Galveston Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Lincoln Heights
700 West Cavalcade Street
Houston, TX 77009
Redwood Gardens Apartment Homes
910 Redwood St
Houston, TX 77023

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston