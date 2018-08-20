Amenities
8205 Claiborne - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
Price: $1495
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Security Deposit: $1295
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1620
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Stove/Range
Extras: WOW! Never lived in 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Property offers a large living space perfect for the whole family, kitchen with recently installed appliances, lots of counter and cabinet space, spacious bathrooms and bedrooms property is priced to lease fast don't wait!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4860808)