Last updated December 5 2019 at 4:22 PM

815 Sterling Creek Circle

Location

815 Sterling Creek Circle, Houston, TX 77450

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
This 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2-story townhome located in a quiet gated community is zoned to Taylor High School in Katy ISD, includes full size washer & dryer. Conveniently located w/ easy access to I-10 & the energy corridor. Downstairs, you'll find tile flooring throughout the kitchen & breakfast area, full size black kitchen appliances, & half bath. The living room is open to the second floor; w/ its large windows & high ceiling it is light, bright, & airy. This townhome features a large master bedroom w/ huge walk-in closet w/ custom rails & shelving, & en suite master bath w/ separate garden tub & shower. The second bedroom, second bathroom, linen closet, & utility area are also on the second floor. Additional storage area located in the 1 car attached garage. The private back patio is fully fenced with a gate leading to a large greenbelt. Water, trash, sewer, & landscaping service are included. This rental is unfurnished; all furniture seen in photos is available for purchase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Sterling Creek Circle have any available units?
815 Sterling Creek Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 Sterling Creek Circle have?
Some of 815 Sterling Creek Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Sterling Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
815 Sterling Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Sterling Creek Circle pet-friendly?
No, 815 Sterling Creek Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 815 Sterling Creek Circle offer parking?
Yes, 815 Sterling Creek Circle offers parking.
Does 815 Sterling Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 Sterling Creek Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Sterling Creek Circle have a pool?
No, 815 Sterling Creek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 815 Sterling Creek Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 815 Sterling Creek Circle has accessible units.
Does 815 Sterling Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 Sterling Creek Circle has units with dishwashers.

