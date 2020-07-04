815 Sterling Creek Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets extra storage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

This 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2-story townhome located in a quiet gated community is zoned to Taylor High School in Katy ISD, includes full size washer & dryer. Conveniently located w/ easy access to I-10 & the energy corridor. Downstairs, you'll find tile flooring throughout the kitchen & breakfast area, full size black kitchen appliances, & half bath. The living room is open to the second floor; w/ its large windows & high ceiling it is light, bright, & airy. This townhome features a large master bedroom w/ huge walk-in closet w/ custom rails & shelving, & en suite master bath w/ separate garden tub & shower. The second bedroom, second bathroom, linen closet, & utility area are also on the second floor. Additional storage area located in the 1 car attached garage. The private back patio is fully fenced with a gate leading to a large greenbelt. Water, trash, sewer, & landscaping service are included. This rental is unfurnished; all furniture seen in photos is available for purchase.