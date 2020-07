Amenities

garage range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this vintage home thats ready for immediate occupancy. It has spacious rooms and a stylish kitchen with laminate countertops. The master bedroom is huge and can be used as a den, and it offers a nice view of the backyard. The home is well-shaded and has an easy commute to downtown, medical center, and galleria.Note: Garage is not accessible.