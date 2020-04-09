810 Augusta Dr

Amenities

Beautiful townhouse with connected garage centrally located in the midst of it all! Stroll across the street for Starbucks and Mexican food, walk to the YMCA, newly renovated dog park, or drive 2.5 miles to the Galleria. Charming interior features wood floors in main living areas and tile in kitchen and den. Large bedrooms all have walk in closets. Stainless steel appliances. Fridge, washer/dryer included! Spacious living area is perfect for friends to gather with ample parking for everyone. Well maintained and ready for you to come home! Zoned to Briargrove Elementary. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath means plenty of space for the family. Text or email to schedule showing. 2 hours advance notice is appreciated.