Last updated June 1 2019 at 9:58 AM

803 St Joseph

803 Saint Joseph St · No Longer Available
Location

803 Saint Joseph St, Houston, TX 77023
Greater Eastwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Immaculate 1-bedroom in EaDo! - Remodeled, updated apartment in EaDo! Completely remodeled from the studs out with energy efficient windows, all black appliances, granite countertops, plenty of cabinets, and updated fixtures. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are all included! Just through the french doors off of the living area you will find a sizable balcony with lovely views of Downtown! All of this plus no downstairs neighbors, and off street parking make this a RARE find. Make your appointment today before it is gone!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2896872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 St Joseph have any available units?
803 St Joseph doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 803 St Joseph have?
Some of 803 St Joseph's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 St Joseph currently offering any rent specials?
803 St Joseph is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 St Joseph pet-friendly?
No, 803 St Joseph is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 803 St Joseph offer parking?
Yes, 803 St Joseph offers parking.
Does 803 St Joseph have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 St Joseph offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 St Joseph have a pool?
No, 803 St Joseph does not have a pool.
Does 803 St Joseph have accessible units?
No, 803 St Joseph does not have accessible units.
Does 803 St Joseph have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 St Joseph does not have units with dishwashers.

