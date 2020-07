Amenities

hardwood floors carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

- MOVE IN READY HOME!!! GREAT LOCATION!! SUNSET HEIGHTS AREA! EASY ACCESS TO THE LOOP! NEAR RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND SO MUCH MORE! THIS CHARMING HOME FEATURES UPGRADES THROUGHOUT, HARDWOOD FLOORING/ TILE IN THE COMMON AREAS, FULLY FENCED, PLENTY OF YARD SPACE, A DETACHED CARPORT AND SO MUCH MORE! DON'T WAIT! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!!



(RLNE5536511)