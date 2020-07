Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newly renovated rental homes featuring new electrical, new plumbing, new central AC and Heating units. Kitchens feature new cabinets, under-mount sinks, stainless steel appliances, washer/ dryer hook ups, ceiling fans in bedrooms, and everything inside is 100% new. One year lease minimum and one month deposit required up front, no exceptions.