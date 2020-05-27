800 Country Place Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible courtyard parking playground pool garage

Updated townhome on corner lot situated directly on the wooded community's courtyard and steps away from the pool. Your unit has a two car garage with additional parking for guests. Inside you'll find beautiful updates including granite counters, laminate flooring and modern paint colors. The gated townhome community is across the street from Nottingham park which offers a splash pad, playground, frisbee golf and walking trails. You're also within walking distance to elementary, middle and high schools as well as Tully Stadium. Convenience is key in this Memorial location as you're right in the Energy Corridor and minutes away from I-10 and the Beltway. No flooding and the unit and carpets were just professionally cleaned, tubs refinished and repair work fully completed from last tenant; this is ready for immediate move in!