800 Country Place Drive
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:20 PM

800 Country Place Drive

800 Country Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

800 Country Place Drive, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
Updated townhome on corner lot situated directly on the wooded community's courtyard and steps away from the pool. Your unit has a two car garage with additional parking for guests. Inside you'll find beautiful updates including granite counters, laminate flooring and modern paint colors. The gated townhome community is across the street from Nottingham park which offers a splash pad, playground, frisbee golf and walking trails. You're also within walking distance to elementary, middle and high schools as well as Tully Stadium. Convenience is key in this Memorial location as you're right in the Energy Corridor and minutes away from I-10 and the Beltway. No flooding and the unit and carpets were just professionally cleaned, tubs refinished and repair work fully completed from last tenant; this is ready for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Country Place Drive have any available units?
800 Country Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Country Place Drive have?
Some of 800 Country Place Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Country Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
800 Country Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Country Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 800 Country Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 800 Country Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 800 Country Place Drive offers parking.
Does 800 Country Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Country Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Country Place Drive have a pool?
Yes, 800 Country Place Drive has a pool.
Does 800 Country Place Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 800 Country Place Drive has accessible units.
Does 800 Country Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Country Place Drive has units with dishwashers.

