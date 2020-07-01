7968 Tate St

Amenities
Price: $1275
Security Deposit: $1075
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 1140
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Stove/Range
Extras: WOW spacious 3 beds 2 baths priced to lease fast! Vinyl floors throughout the house. Large living room with big windows to allow natural light in. Great sized kitchen with more than enough counter space and cabinets. It even has a pantry! Roomy bedrooms with large windows as well. Easy commute downtown! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!
