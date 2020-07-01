All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 25 2019 at 11:44 AM

7968 Tate St

7968 Tate · No Longer Available
Location

7968 Tate, Houston, TX 77028
Settagast

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
7968 Tate Street - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

*** $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! ***

Price: $1275
Security Deposit: $1075
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 1140
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Stove/Range

Extras: WOW spacious 3 beds 2 baths priced to lease fast! Vinyl floors throughout the house. Large living room with big windows to allow natural light in. Great sized kitchen with more than enough counter space and cabinets. It even has a pantry! Roomy bedrooms with large windows as well. Easy commute downtown! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred P
281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE5145831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7968 Tate St have any available units?
7968 Tate St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 7968 Tate St currently offering any rent specials?
7968 Tate St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7968 Tate St pet-friendly?
No, 7968 Tate St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7968 Tate St offer parking?
No, 7968 Tate St does not offer parking.
Does 7968 Tate St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7968 Tate St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7968 Tate St have a pool?
No, 7968 Tate St does not have a pool.
Does 7968 Tate St have accessible units?
No, 7968 Tate St does not have accessible units.
Does 7968 Tate St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7968 Tate St has units with dishwashers.
Does 7968 Tate St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7968 Tate St does not have units with air conditioning.

