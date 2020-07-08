Amenities
7967 Blue Street Available 06/01/20 7967 Blue St - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 2818949111 to schedule a showing!
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1275
Security Deposit: $1075
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1140
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Stove/Range, Garbage Disposal
Extras: Check this out! BRAND NEW property ready to be your home! Lovely open floor plan with spacious areas! Open kitchen features a pantry, more than enough cabinets and countertop space. It also comes with recently installed stove and dishwasher. 3 roomy bedrooms with cozy carpet floors and 2 full baths. Convenient utility closed inside the house and ceiling fans throughout! WHY WAIT? APPLY NOW!!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Model pictures, new ones coming soon!
