Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:01 AM

7967 Blue Street

7967 Blue · No Longer Available
Location

7967 Blue, Houston, TX 77028
Settagast

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
7967 Blue Street Available 06/01/20 7967 Blue St - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 2818949111 to schedule a showing!

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1275
Security Deposit: $1075
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1140
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Stove/Range, Garbage Disposal

Extras: Check this out! BRAND NEW property ready to be your home! Lovely open floor plan with spacious areas! Open kitchen features a pantry, more than enough cabinets and countertop space. It also comes with recently installed stove and dishwasher. 3 roomy bedrooms with cozy carpet floors and 2 full baths. Convenient utility closed inside the house and ceiling fans throughout! WHY WAIT? APPLY NOW!!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

Model pictures, new ones coming soon!

(RLNE5787743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7967 Blue Street have any available units?
7967 Blue Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7967 Blue Street have?
Some of 7967 Blue Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7967 Blue Street currently offering any rent specials?
7967 Blue Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7967 Blue Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7967 Blue Street is pet friendly.
Does 7967 Blue Street offer parking?
No, 7967 Blue Street does not offer parking.
Does 7967 Blue Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7967 Blue Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7967 Blue Street have a pool?
No, 7967 Blue Street does not have a pool.
Does 7967 Blue Street have accessible units?
No, 7967 Blue Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7967 Blue Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7967 Blue Street has units with dishwashers.

