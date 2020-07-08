Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge online portal

7967 Blue Street Available 06/01/20 7967 Blue St - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 2818949111 to schedule a showing!



When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1275

Security Deposit: $1075

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1140

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Dishwasher, Stove/Range, Garbage Disposal



Extras: Check this out! BRAND NEW property ready to be your home! Lovely open floor plan with spacious areas! Open kitchen features a pantry, more than enough cabinets and countertop space. It also comes with recently installed stove and dishwasher. 3 roomy bedrooms with cozy carpet floors and 2 full baths. Convenient utility closed inside the house and ceiling fans throughout! WHY WAIT? APPLY NOW!!



Model pictures, new ones coming soon!



