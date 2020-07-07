7826 Rollingbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Great rental property located in Southwest Houston. Beautiful home with large windows facing central large patio area. Nearby community pool, playground and dogs trail. Unique floor plan with decent size bedrooms. Spacious dining room and very large living room features a fireplace and small wet bar area for entertaining. Generous kitchen and breakfast area with tons of cabinets. Both bathrooms have single /double sinks and large vanities. Nice sized utility room with storage cabinets. Newly updated with brand new granite counter top in kitchen and fresh paint. house did not not flooded during hurricane Harvey.