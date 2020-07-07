All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:24 PM

7826 Rollingbrook Drive

7826 Rollingbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7826 Rollingbrook Drive, Houston, TX 77071
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great rental property located in Southwest Houston. Beautiful home with large windows facing central large patio area. Nearby community pool, playground and dogs trail. Unique floor plan with decent size bedrooms. Spacious dining room and very large living room features a fireplace and small wet bar area for entertaining. Generous kitchen and breakfast area with tons of cabinets. Both bathrooms have single /double sinks and large vanities. Nice sized utility room with storage cabinets. Newly updated with brand new granite counter top in kitchen and fresh paint. house did not not flooded during hurricane Harvey.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7826 Rollingbrook Drive have any available units?
7826 Rollingbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7826 Rollingbrook Drive have?
Some of 7826 Rollingbrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7826 Rollingbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7826 Rollingbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7826 Rollingbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7826 Rollingbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7826 Rollingbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7826 Rollingbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 7826 Rollingbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7826 Rollingbrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7826 Rollingbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7826 Rollingbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 7826 Rollingbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 7826 Rollingbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7826 Rollingbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7826 Rollingbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

