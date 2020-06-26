All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 30 2019 at 6:52 AM

7815 Fondren Road

7815 Fondren Road · No Longer Available
Location

7815 Fondren Road, Houston, TX 77074
Sharpstown

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Situated right across the street from Houston Baptist University, this fully fenced home features a stone faade, wood flooring, dining room with French doors, and a sun room, perfect for entertaining guests. Hone your culinary abilities in the stunning kitchen, complete with granite countertops, a tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, a wine cooler, and breakfast bar. Unwind in the spa-like master bathroom, equipped with a tub and separate shower. Spend a nice day relaxing in the spacious backyard, which boasts an outdoor fireplace and storage shed. Nestled near I-69, commutes to Westchase and Uptown are a breeze. With both Meyerland Plaza and The Galleria located a short drive away, premier shopping, dining, and entertainment are never too far away. Delve into some of the most exotic cuisines Houston has to offer in Chinatown and the Mahatma Gandhi District. This home is perfect for you call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7815 Fondren Road have any available units?
7815 Fondren Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7815 Fondren Road have?
Some of 7815 Fondren Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7815 Fondren Road currently offering any rent specials?
7815 Fondren Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7815 Fondren Road pet-friendly?
No, 7815 Fondren Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7815 Fondren Road offer parking?
Yes, 7815 Fondren Road offers parking.
Does 7815 Fondren Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7815 Fondren Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7815 Fondren Road have a pool?
No, 7815 Fondren Road does not have a pool.
Does 7815 Fondren Road have accessible units?
No, 7815 Fondren Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7815 Fondren Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7815 Fondren Road has units with dishwashers.

