7815 Fondren Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Situated right across the street from Houston Baptist University, this fully fenced home features a stone faade, wood flooring, dining room with French doors, and a sun room, perfect for entertaining guests. Hone your culinary abilities in the stunning kitchen, complete with granite countertops, a tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, a wine cooler, and breakfast bar. Unwind in the spa-like master bathroom, equipped with a tub and separate shower. Spend a nice day relaxing in the spacious backyard, which boasts an outdoor fireplace and storage shed. Nestled near I-69, commutes to Westchase and Uptown are a breeze. With both Meyerland Plaza and The Galleria located a short drive away, premier shopping, dining, and entertainment are never too far away. Delve into some of the most exotic cuisines Houston has to offer in Chinatown and the Mahatma Gandhi District. This home is perfect for you call today!