781 Country Place Drive #2057

781 Country Place Dr · No Longer Available
Location

781 Country Place Dr, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
781 Country Place, UNIT 2057 - Beautiful condo overlooking greenbelt in the Spring Branch area. Large kitchen with solid wood cabinets, granite and stainless appliances. Updated grey tones with wet bar, wine fridge and fireplace. Large and spacious master bedroom with double sink are in master bath. Large walk in closet and updated tile in bath area. Unit features two balconies. Yard Maintenance and Water included with rent! 2 designated parking spots in parking garage on 2nd floor.

(RLNE5150283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 781 Country Place Drive #2057 have any available units?
781 Country Place Drive #2057 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 781 Country Place Drive #2057 have?
Some of 781 Country Place Drive #2057's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 781 Country Place Drive #2057 currently offering any rent specials?
781 Country Place Drive #2057 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 781 Country Place Drive #2057 pet-friendly?
No, 781 Country Place Drive #2057 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 781 Country Place Drive #2057 offer parking?
Yes, 781 Country Place Drive #2057 offers parking.
Does 781 Country Place Drive #2057 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 781 Country Place Drive #2057 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 781 Country Place Drive #2057 have a pool?
No, 781 Country Place Drive #2057 does not have a pool.
Does 781 Country Place Drive #2057 have accessible units?
No, 781 Country Place Drive #2057 does not have accessible units.
Does 781 Country Place Drive #2057 have units with dishwashers?
No, 781 Country Place Drive #2057 does not have units with dishwashers.

