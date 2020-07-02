781 Country Place Drive #2057

Amenities

781 Country Place, UNIT 2057 - Beautiful condo overlooking greenbelt in the Spring Branch area. Large kitchen with solid wood cabinets, granite and stainless appliances. Updated grey tones with wet bar, wine fridge and fireplace. Large and spacious master bedroom with double sink are in master bath. Large walk in closet and updated tile in bath area. Unit features two balconies. Yard Maintenance and Water included with rent! 2 designated parking spots in parking garage on 2nd floor.



