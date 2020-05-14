All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:16 AM

770 Preston Street

770 Preston Street · No Longer Available
Location

770 Preston Street, Houston, TX 77002
Downtown Houston

Amenities

oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
Preston Street, Houston, TX 77002 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 12/27/2019. No pets allowed. •Luxury Rental Residences Coming to Downtown Houston! •Now Pre-leasing for October 2016. You're invited to experience the new language of luxury at Houston's newest premier high rise tower. •With an imagination grander than downtown Houston has ever seen, it's an awe-inspiring and spectacular vision come to life. •Discover a distinctly curated lifestyle, a cosmopolitan atmosphere of refinement, culture, and the arts. Fine details accentuate the architecture and spacious residences [ Published 15-Feb-20 / ID 3339022 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 Preston Street have any available units?
770 Preston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 770 Preston Street currently offering any rent specials?
770 Preston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 Preston Street pet-friendly?
No, 770 Preston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 770 Preston Street offer parking?
No, 770 Preston Street does not offer parking.
Does 770 Preston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 770 Preston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 Preston Street have a pool?
No, 770 Preston Street does not have a pool.
Does 770 Preston Street have accessible units?
No, 770 Preston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 770 Preston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 770 Preston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 770 Preston Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 770 Preston Street does not have units with air conditioning.

