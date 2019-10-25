All apartments in Houston
765 Grove Street
765 Grove Street

765 Grove St · No Longer Available
Location

765 Grove St, Houston, TX 77020
Greater Fifth Ward

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful corner lot that is move in ready! Location is perfect with access to all of the East End amenities. The home features a big spacious kitchen with large island and stainless steel appliances. Cool white/gray color scheme throughout and wood/carpet floors and designer tile. Big master suite features a walk in closet as well as a walk in shower in the master bath. Come see this beauty today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 765 Grove Street have any available units?
765 Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 765 Grove Street have?
Some of 765 Grove Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 765 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
765 Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 765 Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 765 Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 765 Grove Street offer parking?
Yes, 765 Grove Street offers parking.
Does 765 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 765 Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 765 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 765 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 765 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 765 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 765 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 765 Grove Street has units with dishwashers.

