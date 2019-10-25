765 Grove Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful corner lot that is move in ready! Location is perfect with access to all of the East End amenities. The home features a big spacious kitchen with large island and stainless steel appliances. Cool white/gray color scheme throughout and wood/carpet floors and designer tile. Big master suite features a walk in closet as well as a walk in shower in the master bath. Come see this beauty today!