Last updated December 2 2019 at 5:09 PM

7637 Springdale Street

7637 Springdale Street · No Longer Available
Location

7637 Springdale Street, Houston, TX 77028
Trinity - Houston Gardens

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**Vouchers Accepted**Nicely updated 3 Bedroom w/ 1 car garage! Newer wood look flooring, kitchen and bathroom cabinetry, counters, and security system included to name a few perks. This home is ready for a new individual or family that will make it their home. This is a pet friendly home with $25/month "pet rent". *Please note that this home does have 4 brand new window units (with AC/heat) but not central AC. Please read criteria before requesting appointment. Landlord does not allow prior evictions (10 years). Total household income must be at least 3x rent-(3075) OR current voucher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7637 Springdale Street have any available units?
7637 Springdale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 7637 Springdale Street currently offering any rent specials?
7637 Springdale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7637 Springdale Street pet-friendly?
No, 7637 Springdale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7637 Springdale Street offer parking?
Yes, 7637 Springdale Street offers parking.
Does 7637 Springdale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7637 Springdale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7637 Springdale Street have a pool?
No, 7637 Springdale Street does not have a pool.
Does 7637 Springdale Street have accessible units?
No, 7637 Springdale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7637 Springdale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7637 Springdale Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7637 Springdale Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7637 Springdale Street has units with air conditioning.

