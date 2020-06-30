7637 Springdale Street

Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning

**Vouchers Accepted**Nicely updated 3 Bedroom w/ 1 car garage! Newer wood look flooring, kitchen and bathroom cabinetry, counters, and security system included to name a few perks. This home is ready for a new individual or family that will make it their home. This is a pet friendly home with $25/month "pet rent". *Please note that this home does have 4 brand new window units (with AC/heat) but not central AC. Please read criteria before requesting appointment. Landlord does not allow prior evictions (10 years). Total household income must be at least 3x rent-(3075) OR current voucher.