Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

Move-in special - low deposit!!! 4-plex downstairs unit available for immediate move-in. 2 Bed 1 Bath apartment in quiet community. Apartment includes all kitchen appliances, fresh paint, new carpet in bedrooms, and tile flooring in living, kitchen and bathroom. Easy access to 45, Beltway 8, and 6-10 freeway. Minutes from Hobby Airport. Qualifications: 550+ credit score, no criminal history, no evictions, good rental history, household income 3X rent amount. No pets allowed.