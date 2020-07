Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful gated 3 bed 2 1/2 bath luxury corner townhome w/area pool and quiet views off the back yard. Stainless appliances, hardwood floors throughout the living, hallways and bedrooms w/tile in the kitchen, breakfast, bathroom and mudroom. Large master bedroom and bath with separate vanities and separate tub/shower. XL 2nd bedroom with sitting/play area. Bay windows in master and family room. Retractable awning over slate patio w/sizable yard. Garage has plenty of custom shelves.