Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7618 Bankside Drive

7618 Bankside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7618 Bankside Drive, Houston, TX 77071
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Great rental property located in Southwest Houston. Beautiful home with large windows facing courtyard area. Unique floor plan with decent size bedrooms. Spacious dining room and large living room features a fireplace and small bar area for entertaining. Generous kitchen and breakfast area with tons of cabinets. Both bathrooms have double sinks and large vanities. Nice sized utility room with storage cabinets. Newly renovated with brand new carpets and fresh paint. House and the entire neighborhood were not flooded during hurricane Harvey.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7618 Bankside Drive have any available units?
7618 Bankside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7618 Bankside Drive have?
Some of 7618 Bankside Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7618 Bankside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7618 Bankside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7618 Bankside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7618 Bankside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7618 Bankside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7618 Bankside Drive offers parking.
Does 7618 Bankside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7618 Bankside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7618 Bankside Drive have a pool?
No, 7618 Bankside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7618 Bankside Drive have accessible units?
No, 7618 Bankside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7618 Bankside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7618 Bankside Drive has units with dishwashers.

