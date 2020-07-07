7618 Bankside Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Great rental property located in Southwest Houston. Beautiful home with large windows facing courtyard area. Unique floor plan with decent size bedrooms. Spacious dining room and large living room features a fireplace and small bar area for entertaining. Generous kitchen and breakfast area with tons of cabinets. Both bathrooms have double sinks and large vanities. Nice sized utility room with storage cabinets. Newly renovated with brand new carpets and fresh paint. House and the entire neighborhood were not flooded during hurricane Harvey.