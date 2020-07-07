7618 Bankside Drive

Great rental property located in Southwest Houston. Beautiful home with large windows facing courtyard area. Unique floor plan with decent size bedrooms. Spacious dining room and large living room features a fireplace and small bar area for entertaining. Generous kitchen and breakfast area with tons of cabinets. Both bathrooms have double sinks and large vanities. Nice sized utility room with storage cabinets. Newly renovated with brand new carpets and fresh paint. House and the entire neighborhood were not flooded during hurricane Harvey.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
